Marinated smoked salmon tartlets

20 Serves 20 cook

100g smoked salmon, finely diced 1 medium avocado, finely diced 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 20 cocktail pastry cases (we used Jos Poell Salade/Ragout Cups, but you can also use Paradise Veri Deli Toppables)

Method

1. Combine the smoked salmon, diced avocado and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 10 min.



2. When ready to serve, place the pastry cases on a platter and fill each with the salmon mixture. Garnish each tartlet with a sprig of dill.