Asian pork on pineapple wedges

20 Serves
Ingredients
1/2 medium pineapple
250g lean pork/beef mince
1/3 cup hoi sin sauce
2 spring/green onions, finely chopped
Method
1. Using a sharp knife, cut the pineapple half in half again lengthways. Leave the skin on and cut each piece into 4mm slices to form wedges. Place onto a serving plate and chill until required.
2. Fry the mince in a large non-stick frying pan until golden. Stir through the sauce and spring/green onions. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat. Cool for a few minutes.
3. Spoon portions of the mince mixture onto the pineapple pieces. Garnish with mint leaves.