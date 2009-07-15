News

Asian pork on pineapple wedges

20 Serves

Ingredients

1/2 medium pineapple
250g lean pork/beef mince
1/3 cup hoi sin sauce
2 spring/green onions, finely chopped

Method

1. Using a sharp knife, cut the pineapple half in half again lengthways. Leave the skin on and cut each piece into 4mm slices to form wedges. Place onto a serving plate and chill until required.

2. Fry the mince in a large non-stick frying pan until golden. Stir through the sauce and spring/green onions. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat. Cool for a few minutes.

3. Spoon portions of the mince mixture onto the pineapple pieces. Garnish with mint leaves.