Choc melt puddings

6 Serves 10 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220 C. Lightly grease the bases and sides of 6 x 1/2-cup ramekins with cooking spray. Place onto a baking tray.



2. In a bowl over simmering water, slowly melt butter and chocolate together, mixing until smooth. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, egg yolks and sugar with electric beaters until the mixture is light and thick.



3. Fold in the chocolate mixture and then the plain flour, combining well. Divide mixture between ramekins. Bake for 12-15 min. Mixture should still be soft in the centre. Dust with cocoa and serve with vanilla ice-cream. Puddings can be made up to 2 hr in advance. Reheat in the microwave on 50% power.