8 Serves 10 prep 40 cook

Method

1. Peel, core and thinly slice apples. Prepare a buttercake mix according to directions on the pack. Pour half the mixture into a greased and lined 23cm cake pan. Top with apples then with the remaining cake mixture.



2. Bake at 180 C for 35-40 min or until cake is golden and firm. Dust with icing sugar and serve with thickened cream.