Lime pinnacotta with berry sauce

15 prep 4 hour chill cook

Method

1. Spray 8 x 100ml ramekins or aluminium dariole moulds with rice-bran oil and place on a tray. You can use small teacups or glasses if you don’t have enough moulds. Combine cream, milk and sugar in a small saucepan. Stir over medium-low heat until sugar dissolves.



2. Warm lime juice and zest in microwave for 1 min on medium high (70 per cent power). Add lime mixture and gelatine to the cream mixture and stir to combine. Pour into a jug, divide evenly between moulds. Chill for at least 4 hr.



3. Combine berries and caster sugar in a blender or food processor with 1/4 cup of water. Process until smooth and pass through a sieve to remove seeds.



4. To serve, press lightly around the edges of the set pannacottas and invert onto a plate to remove from mould. If needed, wipe a hot wet cloth over the outside of mould to loosen pannacotta. Serve with sauce and extra fresh berries.