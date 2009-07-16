Eggplant parmigiana

6 Serves 40 prep 40 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 C (160 C fan forced). Line 2 flat baking trays with paper and arrange eggplant over trays. Spray with olive oil and cook in oven for 25 min or until tender.



2. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and spray with olive oil. Add onion and cook 6-8 min. Increase heat to high, add mince and cook until well browned.



3. Grease an 8-10 cup capacity casserole dish. Combine parmesan and sour cream. Spread 1/4 cup pasta sauce over the base of the dish. Layer 1/2 the eggplant, mince, pasta sauce, sour cream, mozzarella and basil, repeat layers. Cover and bake for

25 min. Remove lid and bake for a further 15 min until golden. Stand for 10 min. Serve with salad and crusty bread.