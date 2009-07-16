Seafood paella

6 Serves 35 cook

Method

1. Heat oil in large non-stick frying pan. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2 min or until softened. Add rice and paprika and cook, stirring, for a further 2 min.



2. Pour hot stock over rice, then cover and simmer for 10-12 min, stirring occasionally.



3. Stir through the diced tomatoes, marinara mix, peas and beans. Cover and continue to simmer for a further 8-10 min or until rice and seafood are cooked. Season with pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and chopped parsley. Accompany with fresh crusty bread.