Seafood paella

Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
1 onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups medium-grain rice
2 teaspoons smoky Hungarian paprika
4 cups prepared hot vegetable stock
400g can diced tomatoes
500g seafood marinara mix or fish pieces
1 cup each frozen peas and baby beans
Method
1. Heat oil in large non-stick frying pan. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2 min or until softened. Add rice and paprika and cook, stirring, for a further 2 min.
2. Pour hot stock over rice, then cover and simmer for 10-12 min, stirring occasionally.
3. Stir through the diced tomatoes, marinara mix, peas and beans. Cover and continue to simmer for a further 8-10 min or until rice and seafood are cooked. Season with pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and chopped parsley. Accompany with fresh crusty bread.