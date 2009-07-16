Tasty zucchini bake

4 Serves 35 prep 25 cook
Ingredients
1 large onion, diced
1 clove garlic, crushed
3 rashers bacon, chopped
400g can diced tomatoes
3 medium zucchini, sliced
1 cup grated tasty cheese
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180 C and lightly grease a 20cm square baking dish. Spray a deep frying pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2 min. Add the bacon and cook for a further 3 min.
2. Stir through the tomatoes and then add the zucchini. Cook for 2 min. Spoon mixture into the baking dish and top with grated cheese. Bake for 25 min or until cheese is golden. Serve with a green salad.