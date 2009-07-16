Herb & garlic sausages in red wine & onion gravy

4 Serves 40 cook

Method

1. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat and spray with olive oil. Add sausages and cook until well browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.



2. Add onions, garlic and carrots to pan and cook for 4-5 min or until soft. Combine sachet mix with tomatoes and red wine. Add to pan with onions along with 1/2 cup water and cook for 2 min. Add Worcestershire to taste and season with salt and pepper.



3. Return sausages to pan, reduce heat and simmer until cooked through. Serve with mashed potato and green vegies.



Slow cooker variation

Brown sausages, onion, garlic and carrots. Place in slow cooker. Blend sachet mix with red wine and tomatoes. Pour over sausages. Cover and cook for 4 hr on high or 8 hr on low.