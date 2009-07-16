Chilli beef cheeseburgers

4 Serves 30 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. In a medium-size bowl, combine mince, garlic, seasoning, parsley and half the onion.



2. Flatten 1 tablespoon portions of the mince in your hand, place mozzarella cube in the middle and mould mince around cheese. Repeat with all the mixture. Place a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add oil and cook meatballs in batches for 2-3 min. Place on a baking tray and bake for 10 min.



3. Add remaining onion to pan. Cook for 1-2 min. Add anchovies, tomatoes and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer, cook for 6-8 min. Add pasta to sauce and toss through. Divide between plates and top with meatballs. Garnish with fresh parsley.