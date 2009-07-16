Beef & black bean pie

4 Serves 20 prep 50 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to a moderate 180 C. Lightly grease a deep 24cm pie dish. Heat a medium-size pan, add oil and onion. Cook for 1 min or until tender, add mince and cook for 3-4 min or until browned, add capsicum and mushrooms. Cook for 3 min.

2. Add black bean sauce and cornflour mixture. Cook for 2-3 min or until the sauce thickens. Add the peas. Spoon mixture into the prepared pie dish.

3. Top with pastry, pressing to the sides of the dish. Brush with beaten egg and make a slit in the top of the pie. Bake for 35-40 min or until pastry is golden.