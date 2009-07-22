News

Lemon buttermilk panna cotta with blueberries

womenshealthnz /
Unlike most custard, panna cotta is thickened with gelatin instead of eggs, meaning fewer kilojoules, less fat and easier prep. A small amount of cream gives the dessert a creamy taste, but the bulk of it is made of low-fat buttermilk. Each serve...
4 Serves

Ingredients

1/4 cup full cream milk
1/4 cup pouring cream
1 1/2tsp unflavoured gelatin
1/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk
zest of 1 lemon
2 tsp lemon juice
1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed and rinsed

Method

1. Pour milk and cream in a small saucepan and sprinkle gelatin over it; let sit for about 5 minutes, until gelatin softens. Place saucepan over medium-low heat and cook, whisking constantly, for about 3 minutes or until gelatin dissolves completely. Add sugar and stir constantly over medium heat until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, combine buttermilk, lemon zest and juice. Slowly pour in milk and cream mixture, stirring constantly. Divide blueberries among four 235ml glasses or ceramic cups. Pour mixture over blueberries, dividing evenly among the 4 cups. Chill until set, about 2 hours, then serve.

Notes

Per serve 588kJ, 4.5g fat (2.5g saturated fat), 110mg sodium, 23g carbs, 0g fibre, 4g protein