Lemon buttermilk panna cotta with blueberries

4 Serves

Method

1. Pour milk and cream in a small saucepan and sprinkle gelatin over it; let sit for about 5 minutes, until gelatin softens. Place saucepan over medium-low heat and cook, whisking constantly, for about 3 minutes or until gelatin dissolves completely. Add sugar and stir constantly over medium heat until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.



2. In a medium bowl, combine buttermilk, lemon zest and juice. Slowly pour in milk and cream mixture, stirring constantly. Divide blueberries among four 235ml glasses or ceramic cups. Pour mixture over blueberries, dividing evenly among the 4 cups. Chill until set, about 2 hours, then serve.