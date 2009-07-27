Greek lamb kebabs

4 Serves 50 cook

1/2 cup olive oil shredded rind and juice of 2 lemons 2 teaspoons each crushed fresh garlic and dried oregano leaves 1 teaspoon dried mint freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Remove the fat from the lamb and cut it into 3cm pieces. Cut capsicum into 2cm pieces. Thread lamb and capsicum onto skewers, finish each with a wedge of onion.

2. To make the marinade, combine olive oil, lemon rind and juice, garlic, oregano and mint. Pour over the lamb and season with black pepper. Chill for 15 min.

3. Preheat a flat barbecue plate and grease with olive oil. Barbecue kebabs over low heat for 20-25 min or until cooked, turning every 5 min. Serve with char-grilled lemons, salad, minted yoghurt and pita bread.