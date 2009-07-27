Cheese kransky sandwiches with buffalo sauce

4 Serves 15 cook
Ingredients
2/3 cup tomato sauce or ketchup
2-3 teaspoons Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon mustard powder
3 large red onions, sliced
4 large cheese kransky sausages
Method
1. To make buffalo sauce, mix the sauces and mustard powder to taste.
2. Preheat and lightly oil a barbecue flat plate. Toss onion in 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil. Add onions to the barbecue plate, toss until they are tender. Add kransky to barbecue plate and cook, turning often, for 5-6 min.
3. Serve on toasted bread or rolls, top with onions and drizzle over buffalo sauce. Serve with a green salad.