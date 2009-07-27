Cheese kransky sandwiches with buffalo sauce

4 Serves 15 cook

Method

1. To make buffalo sauce, mix the sauces and mustard powder to taste.



2. Preheat and lightly oil a barbecue flat plate. Toss onion in 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil. Add onions to the barbecue plate, toss until they are tender. Add kransky to barbecue plate and cook, turning often, for 5-6 min.



3. Serve on toasted bread or rolls, top with onions and drizzle over buffalo sauce. Serve with a green salad.