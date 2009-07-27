Family lasagna

4 Serves 20 prep 40 cook

Method

1. Cook whole beef well done in large frypan.



2. Add onions and saute. Add capsicum, carrot, oregano and garlic until cooked through. Add the diced tomatoes and puree. Simmer for 10 minutes.



3. Cook lasagne sheets in salted boiled water in a large pot until soft.



4. When the ingredients are cooked, spread them in a large glass container. Pour over with cheese sauce and layer with pasta sheets over the meat ingredients. Repeat. When it's filled to the top, sprinkle over with grated cheese.



5. Bake in oven for 30 minutes.