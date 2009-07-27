Smoked kipper kedgeree

Ingredients
1 onion, chopped
1 stick celery, finely sliced
1 teaspoon mild curry powder
1 1/2 cups long-grain rice, such as basmati
2 cups hot vegetable stock
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
200g can smoked kippers in brine (we used John West)
Method
1. Heat oven to 170 C. Spray a deep 25 x 25cm casserole dish with olive oil. Heat a deep saucepan with 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat and cook onion and celery until soft. Add curry powder and rice, stir until coated in oil.
2. Add the hot stock and bring to a simmer, stir well and reduce the heat to lowest setting. Cover tightly with foil and lid and allow to cook for 10 min. Stand for 5 min.
3. Transfer to prepared casserole and top with peas and kipper fillets, cover and bake for 5-8 min or until heated through. Garnish with chopped parsley and hard-boiled eggs. Serve with a green salad.