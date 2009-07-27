Smoked kipper kedgeree

4 Serves 35 cook

Method

1. Heat oven to 170 C. Spray a deep 25 x 25cm casserole dish with olive oil. Heat a deep saucepan with 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat and cook onion and celery until soft. Add curry powder and rice, stir until coated in oil.



2. Add the hot stock and bring to a simmer, stir well and reduce the heat to lowest setting. Cover tightly with foil and lid and allow to cook for 10 min. Stand for 5 min.



3. Transfer to prepared casserole and top with peas and kipper fillets, cover and bake for 5-8 min or until heated through. Garnish with chopped parsley and hard-boiled eggs. Serve with a green salad.