Fish with roasted vegie salsa

4 Serves 40 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Line 2 baking sheets with non-stick baking paper. Toss the vegies with 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bake for 20-25 min or until tender.



2. Transfer the vegies and any excess oil to a large bowl and allow to cool until serving time. Add lemon juice, rind and basil just before serving.



3. Meanwhile, increase oven to 200 C. Place fish fillets on remaining baking sheet and season generously with remaining lemon juice, pepper and salt. Bake for 10-15 min or until cooked. Serve topped with roasted vegie salsa and buttered boiled potatoes.