Bacon and zucchini bake

6 Serves 15 prep 40 cook

Ingredients

  • 2 medium zucchini, grated
* 1 large onion, finely chopped or grated

* 4 rashers bacon, chopped
* 1 cup finely grated cheese
* 5 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup self-raising flour
2 large carrots, grated
425g can corn kernels, drained

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Lightly grease and line a 20 x 30cm lamington pan.

2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir to combine. Spoon into the prepared pan and season with salt and pepper.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 35-40 min or until golden. Allow to cool slightly, then cut into squares and serve warm with mixed salad and relish.