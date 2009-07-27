Bacon and zucchini bake

6 Serves 15 prep 40 cook
Ingredients
- 2 medium zucchini, grated
* 4 rashers bacon, chopped
* 1 cup finely grated cheese
* 5 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup self-raising flour
2 large carrots, grated
425g can corn kernels, drained
Method
1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Lightly grease and line a 20 x 30cm lamington pan.
2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir to combine. Spoon into the prepared pan and season with salt and pepper.
3. Bake in preheated oven for 35-40 min or until golden. Allow to cool slightly, then cut into squares and serve warm with mixed salad and relish.