Salmon and potato bake

4 Serves 40 cook
Ingredients
3 large potatoes, washed, peeled and diced
415g can of salmon
1 large onion, peeled and diced
1 cup grated cheese
1 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup tomato sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Method
1. Cook the potatoes and onion in one saucepan until potato is soft. Mash together well adding milk/butter if desired.
2. Mix the salmon together with the potato/onion mash, cheese and tomato sauce, add salt and pepper to taste.
3. Spread mixture evenly into a baking dish and sprinkle breadcrumbs evenly over the top of the mixture.
4. Bake in a moderate oven for 25-30 minutes or until breadcrumbs start going brown or til cheese is melted.