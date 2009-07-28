Salmon and potato bake

4 Serves 40 cook

Method

1. Cook the potatoes and onion in one saucepan until potato is soft. Mash together well adding milk/butter if desired.



2. Mix the salmon together with the potato/onion mash, cheese and tomato sauce, add salt and pepper to taste.



3. Spread mixture evenly into a baking dish and sprinkle breadcrumbs evenly over the top of the mixture.



4. Bake in a moderate oven for 25-30 minutes or until breadcrumbs start going brown or til cheese is melted.