Spicy tomato and rice soup

Ingredients
1 tbs vegetable oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2cm piece fresh ginger, finely grated
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/4 cup balti curry paste
2 x 400g cans crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 litres (6 cups) vegetable stock
1/3 cup long-grain brown rice
500g cauliflower, cut into florets
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh coriander
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh coriander, to garnish
Pappadums and natural yoghurt, to serve
Method
1. Heat oil in a small saucepan. Add onion, ginger and garlic. Cook, stirring, over a low heat until onion is soft. Add paste. Cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Transfer to removable crockery bowl of a 4.2-litre slow cooker.
2. Stir tomatoes, stock, rice and cauliflower into onion mixture in slow cooker. Cover bowl with lid.
3. Cook on high setting for 4 hours (or low setting for 8 hours). Stir in coriander. Add salt and pepper.
4. Garnish soup with fresh coriander. Serve with pappadums and natural yoghurt
Notes
Only $1.90 per serve