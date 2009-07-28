Spicy tomato and rice soup

4-6 Serves 10 prep 240 cook

Method

1. Heat oil in a small saucepan. Add onion, ginger and garlic. Cook, stirring, over a low heat until onion is soft. Add paste. Cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Transfer to removable crockery bowl of a 4.2-litre slow cooker.



2. Stir tomatoes, stock, rice and cauliflower into onion mixture in slow cooker. Cover bowl with lid.



3. Cook on high setting for 4 hours (or low setting for 8 hours). Stir in coriander. Add salt and pepper.



4. Garnish soup with fresh coriander. Serve with pappadums and natural yoghurt