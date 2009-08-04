Oven-baked fish and wedges with tartare sauce

Ingredients
1kg desiree potatoes, in wedges
Cooking oil spray
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/4 cup low-fat Greek yoghurt
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 clove garlic, crushed
4 cups cornflakes, crushed
1 tbs lemon pepper
2 tbs plain flour
4 thick boneless white fish fillets (800g), halved lengthways
Lemon wedges, to garnish
Tartare sauce
1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise
1/4cup low-fat Greek yoghurt
1 tsp Dijon mustard
4 gherkins, finely chopped
1 tbs capers, finely chopped
Method
1. Boil or microwave potato until tender. Drain. Place skin down on oven tray lined with baking paper. Spray with oil. Season. Cook in a hot oven (240°C) for 15 minutes.
2. Combine yoghurt, egg and garlic in a bowl. Combine cornflakes and lemon pepper on a plate. Dust fish with flour. Dip in yoghurt mixture. Coat in cornflakes. Put on oven tray lined with baking paper. Spray with oil. Cook in oven with potatoes for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are golden.
3. To make tartare sauce, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.
4. Serve fish with wedges, tartare sauce and lemon wedges.