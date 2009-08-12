Date, ginger and walnut cookies

Makes 25 25 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Grease two oven trays. Line with baking paper.



2. Place dates in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Stand for 5 minutes. Drain.



3. Combine sugar, oil and egg in a large bowl. Stir in combined sifted flours and spice. Stir in dates, ginger and walnuts. Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls. Place, about 5cm apart, on trays. Flatten slightly with a fork.



4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for 15 minutes, or until golden. Remove and stand on trays for 5 minutes. Transfer

to a wire rack to cool.



5. To make icing, stir ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.



6. Spread icing on cookies. Decorate with extra walnuts.