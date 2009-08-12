Date, ginger and walnut cookies

Ingredients
1/2 cup finely chopped pitted dates
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup light olive oil
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 cup self-raising flour
1 cup plain flour
1 tsp mixed spice
1/2 cup finely chopped glace ginger
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
Extra walnuts, to decorate
Glace icing
1 cup icing sugar
1 tbs milk
1 tbs polyunsaturated margarine, softened
Method
1. Grease two oven trays. Line with baking paper.
2. Place dates in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Stand for 5 minutes. Drain.
3. Combine sugar, oil and egg in a large bowl. Stir in combined sifted flours and spice. Stir in dates, ginger and walnuts. Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls. Place, about 5cm apart, on trays. Flatten slightly with a fork.
4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for 15 minutes, or until golden. Remove and stand on trays for 5 minutes. Transfer
to a wire rack to cool.
5. To make icing, stir ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.
6. Spread icing on cookies. Decorate with extra walnuts.