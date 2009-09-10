Buckwheat tabouli

Ingredients
1 litre water
10g gluten free vegetable stock cube, crumbled
1 cup buckwheat kernels
2 bunches flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
1 cup semi-dried tomatoes, chopped
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Method
1. Place water in a medium sized saucepan over a medium heat, bring to the boil.
2. Add the stock cube and the buckwheat and simmer for 20 minutes or until buckwheat is tender. Drain and discard the stock. Transfer the buckwheat to a large salad bowl.
3. Add parsley, semi-dried tomatoes, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic to the buckwheat. Toss to combine and serve.
Notes
Buckwheat can be bought as whole kernels, flour, or groats crushed kernel pieces from most supermarkets and health food stores.
Nutrition Info
Per Serve: Kilojoules 1000kJ Calories 240Cal Protein 8g Fat 7g Carbohydrate 33g Sodium 350mg Potassium 1440mg Calcium 135mg Iron 6.5mg Fibre 7g.