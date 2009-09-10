Buckwheat tabouli

6 Serves 10 prep 20 cook

Method

1. Place water in a medium sized saucepan over a medium heat, bring to the boil.



2. Add the stock cube and the buckwheat and simmer for 20 minutes or until buckwheat is tender. Drain and discard the stock. Transfer the buckwheat to a large salad bowl.



3. Add parsley, semi-dried tomatoes, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic to the buckwheat. Toss to combine and serve.