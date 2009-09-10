Cheesy bites

Makes 72 20 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Place butter, flour, baking powder and paprika in bowl of food processor. Process until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add cheeses. Process until mixture is finely chopped. Add lemon juice. Process until mixture comes together to form a dough.



2. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface. Knead gently to form a smooth ball. Divide into three equal portions. Roll each portion into a 24cm log-shape. Refrigerate, covered, for about 30 minutes, or until firm enough to slice.



3. Cut logs into 1cm-thick slices. Place, 2cm apart, on three oven trays lined with baking paper.



4. Cook, one tray at a time, in a moderate oven (180°C), for about 15 minutes, or until firm and golden. Cool on trays. Store in an airtight container.