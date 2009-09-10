Makes 30 15 prep

Method

1. Line 30 holes of three 12-hole muffins pans (-cup capacity) with paper cases.



2. Sprinkle almonds over an oven tray. Cook in a moderately hot oven (190°C) for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove and cool.



3. Break sweet biscuits into small pieces. Using kitchen scissors, cut marshmallows into quarters. Cut lollies in half.



4. Place choc melts in a large heatproof bowl. Sit bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until smooth.



5. Remove bowl from heat. Add almonds, biscuits, marshmallows and lollies. Stir to coat. Divide mixture evenly among paper cases. Refrigerate until set.



6. Store rocky road bites in an airtight container for up to two weeks.