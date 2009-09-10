Ingredients
600g packet of frozen broad beans
2 x 400g can chickpeas, drained
1 small red onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce
Juice of 2 lemons
1/2 cup macadamia nuts, roasted
1/2 cup parsley leaves, torn
1/4 cup mint leaves, torn
Method
1. Cook the broad beans in a large pan of boiling water for 7 minutes, then drain and refresh under cold water. Drain again and slip off the grey skin from each bean.
2. Mix all ingredients together except the herbs and nuts and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
3. Mix in nuts and most of the herbs before serving, reserving a little to scatter on top.
Notes
One serve of Chickpea and Broad Bean salad contains almost half the recommended daily intake for fibre.
Legumes make this salad a great source of protein and iron.
This recipe can be kept refrigerated for up to 2 days
Nutrition Info
Per serve: Kilojoules 1400kJ Calories 335 Protein 17g Fat 16g Carbohydrate 26g Total Sugars 3g Sodium 465mg Potassium 550mg Calcium 110mg Iron 5.2mg Fibre 12g.