Warm couscous salad with vinaigrette dressing

Ingredients
2 cups couscous
2 1/2 cups boiling water
2 x 10g chicken-flavoured stock cube, crumbled
2 cups kumara, roasted
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 bunch fresh asparagus, steamed and sliced
1/3 cup pistachio nuts (or other nuts of your choice)
3 tablespoons macadamia nut oil (or another oil of your choice eg olive oil)
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander
1/2 teaspoon salt
Method
1. Toss kumara in oil. Place on a baking tray and bake in a hot oven, 200°C, for 15 minutes or until golden.
2. Place couscous in a bowl. Dissolve stock cubes in boiling water and pour over couscous. Cover and stand until liquid is absorbed. Stir with fork.
3. Toss warm couscous, roasted kumara and asparagus together.
4. Combine dressing ingredients and gently mix through the couscous.
5. Serve garnished with pistachio nuts.
Notes
Massel Ultracube stock cubes are 100% vegetable based and contain no animal content.
Nutrition Info
Per serve: Kilojoules 1400kj Calories 330Cal Protein 9g Fat 14g Carbohydrate 43g Sodium 510mg Potassium 360mg Calcium 20mg Iron 0.6mg Fibre 1g.