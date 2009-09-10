Warm couscous salad with vinaigrette dressing

8 Serves 10 prep 15 cook

2 cups couscous 2 1/2 cups boiling water 2 x 10g chicken-flavoured stock cube, crumbled 2 cups kumara, roasted 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 bunch fresh asparagus, steamed and sliced 1/3 cup pistachio nuts (or other nuts of your choice) 3 tablespoons macadamia nut oil (or another oil of your choice eg olive oil) 3 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander 1/2 teaspoon salt

Method

1. Toss kumara in oil. Place on a baking tray and bake in a hot oven, 200°C, for 15 minutes or until golden.



2. Place couscous in a bowl. Dissolve stock cubes in boiling water and pour over couscous. Cover and stand until liquid is absorbed. Stir with fork.



3. Toss warm couscous, roasted kumara and asparagus together.



4. Combine dressing ingredients and gently mix through the couscous.



5. Serve garnished with pistachio nuts.