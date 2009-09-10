Banana french toast

6 Serves 10 prep 25 cook

Method

1. Place the bananas, so good and egg white into food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer mixture into a shallow bowl.



2. Dip bread one piece at a time into mixture and turn to coat both sides.



3. Heat one teaspoon of the margarine in a non-stick frypan over a moderate heat. Add bread and cook for 2 minutes each side until golden. Repeat with remaining slices of bread, adding more of the margarine for each slice of bread.



4. Serve warm with sliced mango and maple syrup.