Banana french toast

Ingredients
2 bananas, peeled and roughly chopped
1/3 cup Sanitarium So Good vanilla bliss soymilk
1 egg white
6 slices of wholemeal bread
1 tablespoon margarine
Method
1. Place the bananas, so good and egg white into food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer mixture into a shallow bowl.
2. Dip bread one piece at a time into mixture and turn to coat both sides.
3. Heat one teaspoon of the margarine in a non-stick frypan over a moderate heat. Add bread and cook for 2 minutes each side until golden. Repeat with remaining slices of bread, adding more of the margarine for each slice of bread.
4. Serve warm with sliced mango and maple syrup.
Notes
Serving suggestion not included in nutritional information.
Brush lemon juice on unpeeled bananas to stop them from browning.
Nutrition info
Per serve: kilojoules 520kj calories 125cal protein 5g fat 4g carbohydrate 22g sodium 181mg potassium 280mg calcium 44mg iron 0.9mg fibre 3g.