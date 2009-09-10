News

Berry breakfast trifle

4 Serves 5 prep Nil cook

Ingredients

2 cups low-fat natural yoghurt
2 tablespoons honey
2 cups Sanitarium light 'n' tasty berry fruits breakfast cereal
1 punnet raspberries or strawberries
1 punnet blueberries

Method

1. Place yoghurt and honey in a bowl and mix well. Divide half the yoghurt evenly between 4 small bowls or tall glasses.top with half of the light’n’tasty and then half of the berries.

2. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients.

Notes

Nutrition info


Per serve: kilojoules 960kj calories 230cal protein 11g fat <1g carbohydrate 43g sodium 150mg potassium 520mg calcium 380mg iron 2mg fibre 4g.