Berry breakfast trifle

4 Serves 5 prep Nil cook
Ingredients
2 cups low-fat natural yoghurt
2 tablespoons honey
2 cups Sanitarium light 'n' tasty berry fruits breakfast cereal
1 punnet raspberries or strawberries
1 punnet blueberries
Method
1. Place yoghurt and honey in a bowl and mix well. Divide half the yoghurt evenly between 4 small bowls or tall glasses.top with half of the light’n’tasty and then half of the berries.
2. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients.
Notes
Nutrition info
Per serve: kilojoules 960kj calories 230cal protein 11g fat <1g carbohydrate 43g sodium 150mg potassium 520mg calcium 380mg iron 2mg fibre 4g.