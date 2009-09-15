Spaghetti with meatballs

Ingredients
600g minced beef
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tbs barbecue sauce
20g French onion soup mix
1/2 cup stale breadcrumbs
2 tbs oil
375g spaghetti
700ml jar tomato pasta sauce
150g baby spinach
Fresh basil, to garnish
Bread rolls, to serve
Method
1. Place mince, onion, barbecue sauce, soup mix and breadcrumbs in a bowl. Using your hands, mix until combined. Roll heaped tablespoons of mince mixture into balls.
2. Heat oil in a shallow, non-stick pan. Add meatballs and cook, turning frequently, until browned all over and cooked through.
3. Add spaghetti to a large pan of boiling, salted water. Boil, uncovered, for 12 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Return spaghetti to pan and stir in pasta sauce and meatballs. Stir gently over heat until hot. Stir in baby spinach.
4. Garnish spaghetti with fresh basil. Serve with bread rolls.
Notes
The meatballs can be made up to two days ahead. Keep covered in refrigerator. Reheat in pasta sauce.
Only $5.50 per serve.