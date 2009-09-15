Spaghetti with meatballs

4 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Place mince, onion, barbecue sauce, soup mix and breadcrumbs in a bowl. Using your hands, mix until combined. Roll heaped tablespoons of mince mixture into balls.



2. Heat oil in a shallow, non-stick pan. Add meatballs and cook, turning frequently, until browned all over and cooked through.



3. Add spaghetti to a large pan of boiling, salted water. Boil, uncovered, for 12 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Return spaghetti to pan and stir in pasta sauce and meatballs. Stir gently over heat until hot. Stir in baby spinach.



4. Garnish spaghetti with fresh basil. Serve with bread rolls.