Osso buco with gremolata

4-6 Serves 20 prep 120 cook

Method

1. Melt the butter in a large flameproof/ovenproof casserole dish (7-litre capacity). Add onions and thyme. Cook, stirring, until soft. Add celery, carrots, courgette and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Remove from dish.



2. Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Toss veal one piece at a time in flour to coat all over, shaking off excess flour.



3. Heat 1 tbs oil in same dish. Cook shin on the bone in batches until brown. Remove from dish. Add gravy powder, tomato paste, sherry, stock, soup and tomatoes to dish. Stir until well combined. Return meat and vegetables to dish. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Cover.



4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for 2 hours, or until meat is tender and sauce is slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper.



5. To make gremolata, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.



6. Serve osso buco over cooked polenta. Sprinkle with gremolata.