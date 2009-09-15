Osso buco with gremolata

Ingredients
25g butter, chopped
2 brown onions, thickly sliced
1 tbs finely chopped fresh thyme
2 sticks celery, sliced
2 carrots, cut into 2cm cubes
2 courgettes, cut into 2cm-thick rounds
1 red pepper, cut into 2cm cubes
1 cup plain flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
2kg shin on the bone
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tbs brown onion
gravy powder
50g sachet tomato paste
1/2 cup dry sherry
1 cup beef stock
300g can cream of tomato soup
2 x 400g cans crushed tomatoes
Cooked polenta, to serve
Gremolata
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
2 tbs chopped fresh chives
1 tbs shredded lemon rind
1 clove garlic, crushed
Method
1. Melt the butter in a large flameproof/ovenproof casserole dish (7-litre capacity). Add onions and thyme. Cook, stirring, until soft. Add celery, carrots, courgette and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Remove from dish.
2. Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Toss veal one piece at a time in flour to coat all over, shaking off excess flour.
3. Heat 1 tbs oil in same dish. Cook shin on the bone in batches until brown. Remove from dish. Add gravy powder, tomato paste, sherry, stock, soup and tomatoes to dish. Stir until well combined. Return meat and vegetables to dish. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Cover.
4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for 2 hours, or until meat is tender and sauce is slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
5. To make gremolata, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.
6. Serve osso buco over cooked polenta. Sprinkle with gremolata.
Notes
Only $7.30 per serve.