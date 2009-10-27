Regal Salmon Fresh Cuts rice paper rolls

2 Serves

Method

1. Poach the salmon pieces, by heating a frying pan or sauté pan with stock, 2 tablespoons of mirin and lemon wedges. When the stock is hot and just beginning to boil, place the salmon loins in and cook until the fish is opaque and firm, about 5 minutes. Remove fish from stock and allow to cool and drain.



2. When the salmon is cool enough to handle, sprinkle each piece with the sesame seeds and season. Place a few fresh mint or coriander leaves on top. Soften the rice wrappers with plenty of cold water. Lay one loin on top of each softened rice wrapper. Fold up into a parcel, sealing the edges with plenty of water. Lay on a plate and chill until ready to serve.



3. Make the dipping sauce by mixing the remaining mirin, teriyaki sauce and sugar. Serve the rolls with dipping sauce, pink ginger and dried chilli flakes.