Poached Regal Salmon Fresh Cuts in verjuice

2 Serves

Method

1. In a shallow sauté pan or frying pan heat the verjuice, fish stock and lemon slices, bringing to a simmer. Tie the herbs in a bunch, and add to the simmering stock. Allow to simmer for a couple more minutes to infuse the flavour. Place the salmon loins in the pan and cook the fish until opaque, about 5 minutes. Remove the fish and drain on a warm plate.



2. Remove the herbs and lemon pieces. Increase the heat under the remaining liquid and reduce the liquid by half. Spoon the liquid over the fish to serve. Serve with the salad vegetables and extra slices of lemon.