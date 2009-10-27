Poached Regal Salmon garden salad with green goddess dressing

2 Serves

Method

1. Place the parsley, basil, dill, and spring onions in a blender or food processor fitted with the steel blade. Process until finely minced. Add oil and vinegar. Process for just a few seconds longer, then transfer to a bowl or container. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Taste to adjust vinegar, then whisk until uniformly blended. Cover tightly and chill until use.



2. Heat a shallow sauté pan with the stock. The liquid should just cover the fish pieces. Add the lemon and herbs. When simmering lay the salmon pieces in the pan. Cook for 4 minutes until the salmon turns opaque. When firm, remove the pieces and allow to drain on a warmed plate. The salmon can be served warm or cold with the salad.



3. Prepare the vegetables and place in a shallow dish. Spoon over some of the dressing to marinate the vegetables, coating all the surfaces. To assemble, place pieces of the vegetables separately on the plate and accompany with the salmon. Serve with extra dressing and crusty bread.