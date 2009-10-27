Braised Regal Salmon Fresh Cuts on winter mash with creamy broad beans

2 Serves

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F. In a shallow roasting dish with a lid, place the fish stock and white wine. Heat the dish in the oven until the liquids are simmering, about 15 minutes. Add the escalopes to the simmering liquids. Return to oven and cook covered for 10 minutes, until the salmon is opaque and firm.



2. Meanwhile, in a pot with boiling water cook the parsnips and kumara, for about 15 minutes, until tender. Mash with a potato masher adding the butter as you go. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



3. Bring a pot of water to the boil and drop the fresh or frozen broad beans in to cook. Cook for about 10 minutes, until the beans start to go pulpy. Drain well. Return to the saucepan with cinnamon, second measure of butter and crème fraiche. Season to taste. Heat through until beans start to get a little pulpy. Remove from heat to serve.



4. Serve salmon escalopes a top the mash with broad beans on the side. Garnish with crispy parsnip chips.