Choc-muesli slice

20 Serves 15 prep 25 cook

Method

1. Grease a 19cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 5cm above long edges.



2. Place butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan. Stir over a low heat until butter is melted and sugar dissolved.



3 Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl. Add butter mixture. Stir to combine. Press mixture over base of prepared pan. Smooth surface with back of a spoon.



4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for about 25 minutes, or until firm to touch. Cool in pan. Lift cold slice out of pan. Cut into slices to serve.