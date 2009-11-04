News

Choc-muesli slice

newideanz /
For a change, substitute sultanas for raisins or sweetened dried cranberries.
20 Serves 15 prep 25 cook

Ingredients

100g unsalted butter, chopped
1/2 cup raw sugar
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 cup sultanas
2 tbs sesame seeds
1 cup self-raising flour
1/3 cup chocolate-flavoured milkshake powder

Method

1. Grease a 19cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 5cm above long edges.

2. Place butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan. Stir over a low heat until butter is melted and sugar dissolved.

3 Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl. Add butter mixture. Stir to combine. Press mixture over base of prepared pan. Smooth surface with back of a spoon.

4. Cook in a moderate oven (180°C) for about 25 minutes, or until firm to touch. Cool in pan. Lift cold slice out of pan. Cut into slices to serve.

Notes

Slice can be made up to a week ahead. Store in an airtight container.