Berry and apple muffins

Makes 12

Method

Place apples, dates, honey into a mixing bowl.



In another bowl place flours, bicarb soda & mix together. Add to the apples, dates & honey mix.



Add water to the dry mixture & fold mixture together. Add berries & lightly fold mixture together. Mix should not be too wet, if it is, add a little more flour.



Lightly spray muffin tins with canola spray & spoon mixture into tins.



Bake in a 180°C preheated oven for approx. 20 minutes.