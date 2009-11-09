News

Berry and apple muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients

2 green apples, peeled & diced
1 cup dates, pitted & chopped
2/3 cup honey
3 1/2 cups spelt flour
1 tbsp corn flour
2 teaspoons bicarb soda
1 2/3 cups water
2 cups berries, eg. Blueberries, raspberries

Method

Place apples, dates, honey into a mixing bowl.

In another bowl place flours, bicarb soda & mix together. Add to the apples, dates & honey mix.

Add water to the dry mixture & fold mixture together. Add berries & lightly fold mixture together. Mix should not be too wet, if it is, add a little more flour.

Lightly spray muffin tins with canola spray & spoon mixture into tins.

Bake in a 180°C preheated oven for approx. 20 minutes.