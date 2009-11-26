Apple and raspberry crumble

Ingredients
1 x 800g can pie apple
1 cup frozen raspberries
Crumble
4 Sanitarium Weet-Bix, lightly crushed
1/2 cup Sanitarium Toasted Cranberry & Almond Muesli
1/3 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons macadamia nut oil or rice bran oil
Method
1. Combine apples and berries and place in a casserole dish.
2. Combine crumble ingredients and sprinkle over fruit.
3. Bake in a moderate oven, 180°C, for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
4. Serve immediately with low-fat ice cream or custard.
Notes
Macadamia nuts are available all year round. When choosing, it’s best to purchase nuts in an air-tight package. To ensure optimum freshness, store macadamias in an air-tight container, in a cool, dry place.
Roasted macadamia nuts are a healthy, savoury snack. Preheat the oven to 125°C, place nuts in a shallow pan and roast for 12-15 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes. Remove from the oven as soon as the nuts are golden brown. Sprinkle with garlic powder or lemon-pepper.