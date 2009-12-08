Beef with olive salsa and wedges

4 Serves 10 mins prep 40 mins cook

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Place the potato in a large bowl. Add the eggwhite and spice mix. Season with salt and pepper. Gently toss until potato is coated in spice mix. Arrange, in a single layer, on prepared tray. Bake, turning occasionally, for 40 minutes or until brown and tender.



Meanwhile, combine tomato, olives, capers, basil, garlic and vinegar in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.



Heat a barbeque frill or chargrill pan over high heat. Spray with oil. Grill steak for 3 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil. Set aside for 5 minutes to rest.



Divide the steaks and wedges among serving plates. Top steak with salsa. Serve.