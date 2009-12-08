Beef with olive salsa and wedges

Ingredients
800 g potato, (pontiac), cut into wedges
1 serve egg white, (from 1 egg)
2 tsp Master Foods Herbs and Spices Cajun Seasoning, (or similar)
60 g stuffed green olives, (1/3 cup), thinly sliced
1 tbs capers
2 tbs fresh basil, finely shredded
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
560 g lean beef fillet steak, (4 x 140g steaks)
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Place the potato in a large bowl. Add the eggwhite and spice mix. Season with salt and pepper. Gently toss until potato is coated in spice mix. Arrange, in a single layer, on prepared tray. Bake, turning occasionally, for 40 minutes or until brown and tender.
Meanwhile, combine tomato, olives, capers, basil, garlic and vinegar in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a barbeque frill or chargrill pan over high heat. Spray with oil. Grill steak for 3 minutes each side for medium or until cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil. Set aside for 5 minutes to rest.
Divide the steaks and wedges among serving plates. Top steak with salsa. Serve.
Notes
POINTS® Value: 6
Servings: 4
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 40 min
Level of Difficulty: Moderate
Works with Simply Filling
For a vegetarian option, omit beef and add 2 tbs toasted pine nuts and 1 cup (210g) rinsed, drained canned chickpeas in step 2. Add 4 halved tomatoes in step 3. Revised POINTS value is 5.5 per serve.