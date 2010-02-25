ANZAC Biscuits

Method

1. Get an adult to help you preheat your oven to 150⁰C

2. In a bowl mix together the oats, flour, sugar & coconut

3. Grab a saucepan and melt the butter and golden syrup together

4. Get a little jar and mix together the water and bi-carb soda. Once it’s mixed together add it into the saucepan with the butter and syrup. Again get a grown up to help with this as it gets really really hot.

5. Now scoop out spoonfuls of the mixture and lay them down across a greased tray. Get a grown-up to help you put them in the oven for 20 minutes.