ANZAC Biscuits

Ingredients
1 cup of rolled oats
¾ cup of desiccated coconut
1 cup of plain flour
125g of butter
2 tablespoons of golden syrup
½ teaspoon of bi-carb soda
1 tablespoon of water
Clean hands!
Method
1. Get an adult to help you preheat your oven to 150⁰C
2. In a bowl mix together the oats, flour, sugar & coconut
3. Grab a saucepan and melt the butter and golden syrup together
4. Get a little jar and mix together the water and bi-carb soda. Once it’s mixed together add it into the saucepan with the butter and syrup. Again get a grown up to help with this as it gets really really hot.
5. Now scoop out spoonfuls of the mixture and lay them down across a greased tray. Get a grown-up to help you put them in the oven for 20 minutes.