Baileys Ice-cream Pralines

Method

1. Beat yolks and sugar together until creamy. Heat whipping cream and Baileys and slowly pour into the yolk mass while stirring vigorously. Heat the egg mixture carefully while stirring constantly until it thickens, but do not boil. Then pour the mixture into a metal dish and cool in cold water, stirring occasionally.

2. Place the mixture into an ice cream machine and freeze. If you do not have an ice cream machine, simply place the mixture in its dish into the freezer and stir vigorously once every 10 minutes or so with a whisk.

3. Once it is frozen, scoop out balls using an ice-cream scoop, place them on a plate and freeze them in the freezer for another hour.

4. In the meantime melt the glaze over a bain marie.

5. Dip the ice cream balls into the coating using a dessert fork or pour coating over them using a spoon and place them back on the plate. The coating will immediately turn solid. Keep chilled in the freezer until ready to serve.