Eggciting Edible Easter Baskets!

Makes 6

Method

1. Grab your ceramic bowls and cut thin strips of baking paper. Lay them down on your bowls until you have covered the top (and there should be some paper hanging over the edges). This will make it easier to lift out your baskets when they are set.

2. Put all the dry ingredients (everything but the copha) into a large bowl and mix them together well.

3. Melt the copha in a saucepan. Make sure you get a grown up to help you with this. Once it has cooled, pour the copha in with the dry ingredients and mix them together.

4. Now take a few spoonfuls of the mixture and put them into each bowl. Don't fill the bowls up though, because you're making little baskets! A great tip is to push the mixture down into the bowls with the bottom of a cup.

5. Put them into the fridge until they set. Once they are firm, pull them out of the bowls and the paper and you can fill the baskets with strawberries, fruit or even little chocolate Easter eggs! Yummo!