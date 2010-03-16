Ashbolt Elderflower and Ginger ‘Tea’

Makes 1

Ingredients Lemon

Fresh ginger

30 ml of elderflower concentrate

Method 1. Slice of fresh lemon and fresh ginger in 250ml (8 oz) heat-proof glass.

2. Add approximately 200 mls of hot, not boiling, water. Fresh boiled water is preferable as elderflower has such a delicate taste.

3. Add 30 ml of concentrate and stir

Notes Note: To maximise herbal benefits, add concentrate after the water has cooled a little and flavour has steeped from the lemon and ginger.

Elder flowers used for thousands of years are reputably one of the oldest cultivated herbs by man offering health and wellbeing. Ashbolt in Tasmania's Derwent Valley produce some sublime products with its delicate and unique flavour. Here is one of...