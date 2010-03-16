Pressed Shoulder of Clover Country Lamb, with Pyengana Cheddar baked semolina, fresh peas and lemon/sage beurre noisette

8 Serves 6 - 7 cook

Method

For the Lamb

1. Heat a large pot, roughly cut the onions, garlic, chillies and ginger. Slowly cook with the vegetable oil for about half an hour.

2. Add the star anise and mustard seeds and cook for a further 10 minutes, then add the palm sugar. Stir until melted then deglaze with the sherry

3. Once the alcohol has cooked off, add the stock, lime leaves, bay leaves, both soy sauces, and fish sauce.

4. Bring braising liquor to the boil, turn to a simmer and taste for seasoning adjust with more soy sauce and fish sauce if needed.

5. Add lamb shoulder, turn heat down to a low simmer and cover pot, and braise for 8 hours.

6. After 8 hours, allow the lamb to cool slightly in the pot for around 4 hours, them remove from lamb from the pot and place onto a tray.

7. Wearing a pair of food gloves, strip the lamb of the bone, and breaking it into smaller pieces, while removing any veins and bones that may have fallen loose.

8. Strain 150ml of the braising liquid and place in a small pot, bring to the boil and whisk in the agar agar. Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes. Pour liquid over the lamb and mix well.

9. Lay a piece of cling film on the bench, place one third of the lamb mix in the centre, roll up in the cling film, pinch both ends and roll up into a cylinder shape, pierce any air gaps with a skewer to remove excess air. Repeat process with the remaining mix.

10. Refrigerate over night, then remove cling film and slice into 2 cm thick pieces.

For the Semolina

1. In a saucepan, combine the milk, bay leaves, garlic and sage. Heat gently over a medium heat to infuse the milk. This should take about 10 minutes

2. Strain through a fine sieve into another saucepan add the cheese and bring to the boil. Whisk the semolina into the milk in a fine stream. Once all combined the mixture should be extremely thick.

3. Pour out into 2 cm deep tray, cover with cling film and place another tray on top with a weight on top (e.g. tins or bottles, something that is not going to be affected by heat). Place in the fridge over night, then using some pastry cutters cut to the same diameter as the lamb.

For the Sage/Lemon beurre noisette

1. Heat a stainless steel saucepan, add the butter an allow to cook until a brown colour appears and has a nutty aroma

2. Add the sage and lemon juice, standing clear as it sometimes spits. Add the fish sauce then the cream. Bring to the boil stirring constantly, lower heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

To Plate

1. Heat a large fry pan, add 50 ml of vegetable oil, then place one disc of lamb and one disc of semolina per person, after one minute turn the semolina but not the lamb, then place into a hot oven for 5 - 7 minutes.

2. On a large round white plate, place around 50ml of the sauce on the plate, then place the semolina, balance lamb on top, cooked side up so that it shows the brown crispy side of the lamb.

3. Garnish around the edge of the plate with the blanched peas, and garnish on top with the pea tendrils.