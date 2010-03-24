Sweet-chilli beef

Ingredients
500g prepared strips (we used beef)
1 onion, thickly sliced
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
227g packet dried chow mein Chinese noodles
1 1/3 cups vegetable or chicken stock
5 cups chopped vegetables, such as asparagus, broccoli, capsicum and snow peas
2 tablespoons sweet- chilli sauce
1/3 cup plum sauce
1/3 cup soy sauce
Method
1. Spray a wok with oil and heat. Add meat and stir-fry over high heat until browned and cooked through, set aside. Spray onion with oil and add to the wok with the ginger. Cook for 2 min.
2. Add noodles and stock to the pan and cook over medium heat until noodles are soft. Add vegetables and cook for 2 min. Add sweet-chilli, plum and soy sauces.
3. Continue to stir over high heat until sauce thickens slightly. Return meat strips to wok and toss through. Serve immediately.