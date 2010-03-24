Sweet-chilli beef

4 Serves 10 prep 10 cook

Method

1. Spray a wok with oil and heat. Add meat and stir-fry over high heat until browned and cooked through, set aside. Spray onion with oil and add to the wok with the ginger. Cook for 2 min.

2. Add noodles and stock to the pan and cook over medium heat until noodles are soft. Add vegetables and cook for 2 min. Add sweet-chilli, plum and soy sauces.

3. Continue to stir over high heat until sauce thickens slightly. Return meat strips to wok and toss through. Serve immediately.