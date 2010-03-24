Honey chicken

4 Serves 30 prep

Method

1. In a bowl, mix chicken and soy sauce. Chill for 15 min. Spray large non-stick wok or pan with oil and place over medium-high heat.

2. Brown chicken in batches until golden and remove from wok. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring 1 min. Return chicken to pan with honey, oyster sauce and 1/4 cup water. Cook, stirring for 4 min or until chicken is cooked through. Add onions and broccolini, toss to combine. Serve with rice.