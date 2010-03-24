News

Honey chicken

thatslife /
This chicken dish is delicious and even better- it's low fat!
4 Serves 30 prep

Ingredients

500g chicken breast, sliced
1/4 cup salt-reduced soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons ginger, grated
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
3 green/spring onions, chopped
2 cups chopped broccolini, blanched
1 1/2 cups cooked white rice

Method

1. In a bowl, mix chicken and soy sauce. Chill for 15 min. Spray large non-stick wok or pan with oil and place over medium-high heat.
2. Brown chicken in batches until golden and remove from wok. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring 1 min. Return chicken to pan with honey, oyster sauce and 1/4 cup water. Cook, stirring for 4 min or until chicken is cooked through. Add onions and broccolini, toss to combine. Serve with rice.