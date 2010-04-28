Bittersweet chocolate tart

12 Serves

Method

1. To make pastry, put flour, cocoa, sugar and butter in a food processor and process until mixture forms breadcrumbs.

2. Add water and egg yolk, and process until mixture forms a ball. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. 3. Flatten pastry into a disc and wrap in baking paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

4. Roll pastry out between 2 sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick and large enough to line a 28cm quiche tin with removable base. Carefully peel top layer of baking paper off pastry. Invert pastry into tin, using paper to help keep pastry in one piece.

5. Gently fit into sides of tin, carefully peel away remaining paper and press into edges. Trim excess pastry. Press into fluted edges so pastry rises slightly above rim to allow for shrinkage.

6. Put pastry case in freezer for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 200°C. Line pastry with baking paper. Fill with baking beans or rice and bake for 15 minutes. Remove paper and beans, reduce oven temperature to 180°C and bake for a further 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

7. Reduce oven temperature to 160°C. To make filling, break chocolate into a heatproof bowl, add butter. Heat cream until simmering. Pour over chocolate and butter and stir until melted and smooth. Allow to cool slightly, then stir in eggs and egg yolks until smooth. Pour into pastry case.

8. Bake for 25-30 minutes until set and doesn't wobble too much in the centre. Allow to cool completely.

9. To make chocolate glaze, break chocolate into a heatproof bowl. Heat cream until simmering and pour over chocolate. Stir until melted and smooth.

10. Add corn syrup and stir until combined (this will give it a lovely gloss). Pour evenly over the top of tart and allow to set for 1-2 hours. Store any remaining tart in the fridge