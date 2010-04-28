Roasted olives with rosemary & orange

1 Kilogram 20 prep

Method

1. Rinse the brine or oil off the olives. Place all ingredients into a saucepan, except the orange juice.

2. Simmer over a gentle heat for about 10 minutes.

3. Add orange juice and cook gently for a further 10-15 minutes until the olives wrinkle slightly and the garlic is soft.

4. Serve warm as a pre-dinner snack.