Brodo di carne (slow cooked beef broth)

4 Serves

Method

1. Heat oil in a saucepan and then add onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes and add chopped carrot and celery. Sweat the vegetables for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Add chopped chuck steak to the vegetables and cook for about another 5 minutes. There is no need to brown it as it will cook during the rest of cooking time. Add in the bones.

3. Add tomatoes and stir until combined.

4. Add water so that the vegetables and meat is covered.

5. Season with a little more salt and pepper. Add bay leaves.

6. Simmer for at least 1 1/2 hours or until vegetables are soft.

7. Remove bones and meat pieces. The chuck steak should be soft enough to fall apart. Break up the meat and put aside.

8. If you would like a thicker consistency, remove soup from heat and carefully add into a food processor. Blend until thick. Add the soup back into the saucepan and add 1/2 cup of water. You may like to add a little extra if you prefer a more broth-like consistency.

9. Add the meat back into the saucepan.

10. Cook for another 15 minutes.

11. Add small shape pasta if you wish and cook according to instructions. We added about 300 grams – but add as little or as much as you like depending on the desired consistency.

12. Serve with garlic croutons or with freshly chopped parsley.

Croutons

1. Pre-heat oven and place baking paper on baking tray.

2. Tear or chop bread into small pieces.

3. In a bowl, combine olive oil, garlic and cheese. Toss to combine and add bread pieces.

4. Bake the bread on an oven tray for about 15 minutes or until crunchy. The cheese will make it go golden and taste delicious!

5. Add to your soup just before serving or in a little bowl for your guests to pick from!