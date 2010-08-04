Home Made Muesli

Ingredients
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup rice bran
2 cups triticale flakes (or substitute wheat, rice or bran flakes)
3/4 cup unprocessed wheat bran
1 1/2 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tbsp slivered almonds
3/4 cup shredded or flaked coconut
2 tbsp honey
150 ml fresh orange juice
1/2 cup apricots, chopped finely
1/2 cup sultanas
6 pieces dried apple, chopped finely
5 pieces dried mango, chopped finely
5 pieces dried paw paw, chopped finely
6 prunes, chopped finely
Method
1. Combine all dry ingredients (except dried fruit).
2. Blend honey and juice (warm gently in microwave), pour over dry ingredients, mix well.
3. Place mixture onto a baking tray lined with baking paper, bake at 150°C for 25-30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Cool.
4. Combine dried fruit with baked ingredients.
5. Store in an airtight container.
Notes
Other dried fruits can be used instead - try figs, raisins, cranberries, currants, banana or pears.