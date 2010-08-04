Home Made Muesli

Method

1. Combine all dry ingredients (except dried fruit).

2. Blend honey and juice (warm gently in microwave), pour over dry ingredients, mix well.

3. Place mixture onto a baking tray lined with baking paper, bake at 150°C for 25-30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Cool.

4. Combine dried fruit with baked ingredients.

5. Store in an airtight container.